Darjeeling burns: CM cries foul after protesters stab cop

Soldiers near vehicles torched by GJMâÂÂsupporters in Darjeeling on Saturday. Pics/AFP

On the boil for the past 10 days over demands of a separate state, Darjeeling on Saturday witnessed widespread clashes between GJM activists and cops, in which one person was killed and 35 security pers­onnel, including an IRB officer, were injured.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang claimed two of his party workers were killed in police firing. ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma, however, said, "The police did not open fire. It was the GJM which was firing at us. They stabbed an IRB officer, who is critical. At least 19 other police personnel are gravely injured."

Policewomen injured in the clashes

Battleground Singmari

GJM activists threw petrol bombs, bottles and stones at the anti-riot police personnel, who fired teargas shells to disperse the mob in Singmari. Several people were injured.

Conspiracy theory

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "This is a deep-rooted conspiracy. So much of arms and ammunition couldn't have come in a single day. We have got information that the GJM have connections with underground insurgent groups in the northeast." Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up the CM and asked about steps being taken to control the situation.

War of words

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister

The GJM protesters aren't even listening to the court, which has ruled that the bandh is illegal. We are ready for talks but not under such circumstances

Bimal Gurung, GJM chief

Two of our comrades were killed in police firing. They are both martyrs. The people of the hills will not stop until Gorkhaland is achieved

35 No. of cops hurt in the clashes as per Bengal ADG