Daughter's day out

"One of her friends gave her a kitten which she has named Edward," says actress Soni Razdan about her daughter Alia Bhatt's birthday yesterday. "It's been a great year for her," she said, adding. "Winning the Filmfare for Udta Punjab and all. And when you consider that it's also the first time she is celebrating her birthday in her own home for it's quite significant all in all." Does she run a good home? "Yes, in fact a surprisingly good one," said Razdan.

What does she plan to do today, we enquired of the proud mom.



Alia Bhatt also with Edward

"She's having a small party, (that way she's like the rest of us, quite simple in her ways.) We will go give her gifts and flowers, wish her and leave early. I can't take late nights any more," said Razdan, the excitement and delight palpable in her voice.

Of course neither of us thought it prudent to mention that Alia's home lies not even a stone's throw away in the same compound as her parents. Moms after all are moms, whether their progeny are adults or stars.



It would not be wrong to say that couturier Pallavi Jaikishan is the grandest dame of Indian haute couture. Long before Tarun Tahiliani was a gleam in his father's eye, decades before corporates muscled in and fashion became just another commodity in the Indian market place, this heiress from one of the city's oldest business families, had established herself as the go to person for Mumbai high society brides. It had helped that Pallavi happened to be not only gracious and warm, but her marriage to Jaikishan, one half of one of Bollywood's most successful music composer duos Shankar Jaikishan, had added that extra glamour. We recall reading about the Jaikishan's scintillating parties at their Marine Drive apartment, where mega stars had mingled with leading industrialists and there was always music and laughter. After the tragic passing away of Jaikishan at an early age, Pallavi always regarded for her taste, had thrown herself into building a career even as she brought up her three children and had made a resounding success of both. This in itself would have been enough, but that she also managed to retain her innate gentleness and grace is a resounding success.



Pictures from models in her earlier creations

This weekend, Pallavi steps out at a glittering show to mark 45 years of her career.



Pictures from models in her earlier creations

"Forty five years in couture has been a very enriching experience and a wonderful journey for me," she says. "I still have clients who have saved my earliest catalogues since the designs are so classic. What's been even more amazing is the different kinds of women I've met over the decades, from the apprehensive bride, the excited bridesmaids, the supportive mothers and even the will full girls who know exactly what they want," says the lady who has seen it all.



Asad Lalljee

The Indian contingent at the eleventh edition of Art Dubai which opened yesterday is as expected, strong. Featuring 94 galleries from 43 countries, the art fair which is one of the most influential in the region, has been growing in popularity since its inception. Mumbai-based Cultural impresario Asad Lalljee, who has been a regular visitor for the past five years, says, "It's nice to see culture support by generous patronage." The fair is held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE.



Olivia Fraser

Meanwhile, word comes in that artist Olivia Fraser, wife of historian and author William Dalrymple, came within a whisker of selling out her entire show at the Art Dubai preview yesterday, even before the official launch of the fair. Amongst those impressed was the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art while Glenn Lowry, the all powerful director of MOMA NYC, is said to have spent "half an hour in the stall" according to her understandably proud spouse.



Sudarshan Shetty and Ashiesh Shah

The lines between art and design keep on blurring. Architect Ashiesh Shah's design for Sanjay Garg's Raw Mango store at Apollo Bunder, which was launched this week has elicited rave reviews from not only the label's fans whose fierce devotion to it borders on cultism, but from some of India's leading artists as well. "When Sanjay approached me we came up with the idea of revisiting the way our grandparents bought sarees," says Shah. "You used to sit and the wares were revealed slowly one by one," he says about the store's unique concept of bespoke wardrobes, each opening differently, with glass shutters lined with flat white Chanderi fabric hinting of the treasures within.



Jacqueline Fernandez

Kochi Biennale curator artist Sudarshan Shetty is said to have complimented the designer by saying it reminded him of 'cabinets of curiosities'. Photographer Dayanita Singh, who had seen them in photographs, meanwhile had said the space evoked her own Suitcase Museum and the File Room.

Incidentally, Shah is already on to his next creation: a restaurant in Bandra for his bestie, actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Cong has shown repeatedly that it suffers from an autoimmune disease Cong destroys Cong we need to be treated from within to be healthy again Priya Dutt

Besotted husbands are a rare and wonderful breed, but this Bolly producer gets our salaams. The word in the market is that Mr Moneybags has roped in a big star for an unheard of sum of money (sources say that it's in excess of Rs 40 crore), to feature in a project to be directed by his wife, who bright and attractive as she is, is not in danger of winning a National award any time soon. But in this department too, her doting spouse is looking out for her: another more experienced director is being roped in to assist wife.

Needless to mention, the guy laughing his way to the bank is the actor.