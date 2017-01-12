E-paper

David Guetta's charity gig cancelled; Twitter goes abuzz

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 2 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

David Guetta's charity gig cancelled: Twitter goes abuzz

Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer David Guetta's charity concert which scheduled to take place on Thursday night, has been cancelled.

The reason for such a step was in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the Karnataka capital following the molestation New Year's Eve incident.

This is how Twitter reacted...

In a statement on Thursday, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said: "Due to the present law and order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city."

"We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence, today's concert, unfortunately, stands cancelled," he added.

Singh also said that they plan to reschedule the concert "subject to approval from the artist and the respective authorities".

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply