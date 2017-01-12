David Guetta's charity gig cancelled; Twitter goes abuzz

Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer David Guetta's charity concert which scheduled to take place on Thursday night, has been cancelled.

The reason for such a step was in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the Karnataka capital following the molestation New Year's Eve incident.

This is how Twitter reacted...

Funny thing is everyone came to know David Guetta doing a concert in bangalore only after when it got cancelled.ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ — A (@AnILogical) January 12, 2017

David Guetta concert cancelled in Bangalore as he had secret plans to kill everyone who cracks jokes like 'hey David, Guetta life' — Donald Duck (@WatDaDuck_) January 12, 2017

Mumbai hosted Cold Play

Bengaluru cancels David Guetta



Conclusion:

BJP government is suppressing art in India. Can't manage law and order. — Bhak Sala (@bhak_sala) January 12, 2017

No #DavidGuetta concert Sad! bt guys with primitive uncivilized behaviour deserve stone age era entertainment only https://t.co/4u2d4FDxcu — Ruchi Raizada (@ruchi_raizada) January 12, 2017

David got out ta ~



Molesters - 1, Normal Citizen - 0#DavidGuetta — Abhik (@babumossai) January 12, 2017

#DavidGuetta bengaluru concert has been cancelled. 2 minute silence for all the young boys & girls who've been mugging up lyrics for days. — Akhri Pasta (@TheLitttleLiar) January 12, 2017

They are the same people who marry off their daughters when they feel that she's being eve teased. #DavidGuetta — Ishika Jain (@Ishiii12) January 12, 2017

It's ok #DavidGuetta ,Bangalore cancels lot of our plans as well.



Just that this time reason is Law n Order and not Traffic. — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) January 12, 2017

Can't police stop molestations. Shame for such show to be cancelled. #Bengaluru #DavidGuetta — Anubhav Tewari (@anubhavt_) January 12, 2017

Cancelling #DavidGuetta concert by the karnataka govt....just encouraging the molester, system failure and creepy fickle mentality. #Shame — krishna (@krishna_bittu) January 12, 2017

Govt cancelling #DavidGuetta show is a subtle way of saying "if you do as we say, or bad things will happen."#Bengalurushame — ketan pradhan (@ketan_dj) January 12, 2017

In a statement on Thursday, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said: "Due to the present law and order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city."

"We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence, today's concert, unfortunately, stands cancelled," he added.

Singh also said that they plan to reschedule the concert "subject to approval from the artist and the respective authorities".