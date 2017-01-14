David Guetta's Mumbai concert rescheduled to January 15



David Guetta

Mumbai: French DJ David Guetta's concert here, which was initially scheduled for Friday, will now be held on Sunday, organisers confirmed saying they have received the nod from the authorities.

The 49-year-old Grammy-award winning music star will now perform in Mumbai and Delhi on the same day (January 15). His Mumbai show will be held in the afternoon, while his event in the capital is set for the evening tomorrow.

The Mumbai concert was earlier supposed to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denied permission. It was then shifted to Reliance Jio Garden but failed to get clearance from Mumbai Police.

"We regret the cancellation of the Sunburn Arena with David Guetta this evening. We are happy to add that we have succeeded in rescheduling the event for Sunday, January 15 between 11 AM to 4 PM at the same venue - Jio Gardens, BKC," Harindra Singh, Managing Director & Chairman, Percept Limited said.

"We are complying with all the regulatory requirements as prescribed by the authorities. The current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show on Sunday," he said. About 4,000 people were expected to attend the event yesterday.

In Bengaluru, Guetta was scheduled to headline a special gig on Thursday, kickstarting his four-city tour to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

However, it was cancelled with organisers and authorities citing conflicting reasons. Guetta will keep his date with fans in Hyderabad tonight.