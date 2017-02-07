Dawoodi Bohra community's deputy in-command passes away at 100

Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community

Syedi Husain Bhaisaheb Husamuddin, who had been conferred with the title 'Mazoon-e-Dawat' - the highest ranking official under the Dai, passed away on Tuesday at his residence 'Saifee Mahal' in Mumbai.

According to the Islamic calender, he was 100.

Born in Gujarat, Syedi Husamuddin was the second son of the 51st Dai al-Mutlaq, Syedna Taher Saifuddin. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd head of the Dawoodi Bohra community had appointed him to the position of 'Mazoon' a few months after his predecessor Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin passed away in 2014.

Syedi Husamuddin had served as the 'Mukasir' (third in-command after the Mazun) for a number of years after serving as the 'Head Amil' (representative) of the Syedna in Mumbai for more than 20 years. He had also served as the President of 'Anjumane Shiate Ali', the organisation charged with administering the community's affairs in Mumbai.

Syedi Husamuddin was a religious scholar and continued to impart knowledge to members of the community till the very end, a release issued by the community stated. It added that Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin led the 'Namaz-e-Janaza' of the late 'Mazun' in Saifee Masjid at Bhendi Bazaar in South Mumbai and was then laid to rest at the Nariyal Wadi cemetery in the city.

"Thousands of Dawoodi bohras many of whose lives have been touched by his kindness, gathered in Mumbai to join the Janazah namaaz and pay their pay their last respects to Syedi Husamuddin saheb," the release stated.