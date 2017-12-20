Dawoodi Bohras to launch 5-day upliftment drive from tomorrow

In a bid to improve the living conditions of members of the community in over 650 towns and cities across India and abroad, the Dawoodi Bohra community will kickstart its third annual "Upliftment Drive" from tomorrow

In a bid to improve the living conditions of members of the community in over 650 towns and cities across India and abroad, the Dawoodi Bohra community will kickstart its third annual "Upliftment Drive" from tomorrow.



Members of Dawoodi Bohra community

The five-day drive aims at improving the basic needs of members of the community and will include the participation of more than 21,000 community members comprising clergy, doctors, lawyers, engineers, architects, businessmen, homemakers and students, a community spokesperson said. These people, the spokesperson added, would be visiting over 450 towns and cities in India and 200 cities outside the country.

"Community members will try to ascertain the availability and accessibility of basic needs such as food, healthcare, education, potable water, sanitation and affordable housing," he said. He added that help would be in the form of food distribution, free medical camps, vaccination, as well as eye and dental check-ups.

"This drive is a direct result of His Holiness Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin's travels to various cities and villages where he saw unsuitable living conditions of some members of society," he said. He added that the drive therefore will not only cover major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur, Chennai and Indore but also smaller towns and villages.

The spokesperson said that a mobile app has been developed to send instructions to volunteers and to ensure help is made available where it is required most. "This will also help in the follow-up required after the completion of the five-day drive," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed