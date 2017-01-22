Day 1: President Donald Trump signs executive order against Obamacare

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Vice President Mike Pence looks on at the White House on Friday. Pic/AFP
Washington: Within hours of taking the oath, new US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at 'minimising the economic burden' of Obamacare 'pending repeal', to make good on one of his most impassioned campaign promises of dismantling his predecessor’s healthcare law.
Over 200 protesters were arrested as vandals torched a vehicle and damaged stores after a series of protests marring Donald Trump’s inauguration gave way to violent street clashes. Pic/AFP
The order says "It is the policy of my administration to seek the prompt repeal" of the law. Trump signed the order on Affordable Care Act directing "the departments and agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition to repeal and replace," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.
Trump hats made in Vietnam?
One of the biggest cheers Donald Trump received from supporters was his call to "buy American and hire American." However, they were horrified when they discovered their Trump hats were made in China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.
Trump gets a new 'secure' smartphone
US President Donald Trump has apparently traded in his Android phone for a secure, encrypted device approved by the Secret Service with a new number that few people possess.
Trump speech similar to Batman's Bane?
A small part of the Donald Trump’s inaugural speech sounded somewhat similar to the dialogues of Bane, the villain in "The Dark Knight Rises", according to The Hollywood Reporter.
