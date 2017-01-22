Day 1: President Donald Trump signs executive order against Obamacare



US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Vice President Mike Pence looks on at the White House on Friday. Pic/AFP

Washington: Within hours of taking the oath, new US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at 'minimising the economic burden' of Obamacare 'pending repeal', to make good on one of his most impassioned campaign promises of dismantling his predecessor’s healthcare law.



Over 200 protesters were arrested as vandals torched a vehicle and damaged stores after a series of protests marring Donald Trump’s inauguration gave way to violent street clashes. Pic/AFP

The order says "It is the policy of my administration to seek the prompt repeal" of the law. Trump signed the order on Affordable Care Act directing "the departments and agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition to repeal and replace," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.