Day 40: Agitating Tamil Nadu farmers in Delhi consume urine

In the past, they have shaved half their moustache, stripped and carried skulls of dead farmers



Tamil Nadu farmers during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Grabbing eyeballs with their novel way of prot­est, Tamil Nadu farmers on Saturday drank urine in another desperate bid to draw the government’s attention towards their plight.

Over last 39 days, they have shaved half of their moustache and head, kept mice and snakes in their mouth, conducted mock funerals, strip­ped, flogged themselves and carried skulls of other farmers, who had committed suicide due to debt pressure.

The farmers, whose protest entered the 40th day on Saturday, have been demanding a loan waiver, a revised drought relief package and better support prices for their produce.