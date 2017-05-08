Day after sacking, minister Kapil Mishra says Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore bribe

Claims the Delhi CM said "such things happen in politics" on being confronted; AAP chief mum



Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra makes the startling allegation against CMâÂÂArvind Kejriwal, in Delhi. Pic/PTI

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra yesterday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of taking R2 crore from his cabinet colleague, a charge refuted by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The allegation by Mishra, who was sacked from the AAP dispensation on Saturday night, came amid growing rumblings in the AAP.



Arvind Kejriwal

Mishra, whose sacking came days after he sided with senior party leader Kumar Vishwas who had been at loggerheads with the AAP leadership, said he has given a statement to Lt Governor Anil Baijal regarding various irregularities seen by him during his two-year stint as a cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government.

"I saw with my own eyes Satyendar Jain giving Rs 2 crore in cash to Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. When I asked Kejriwal, he said such things happen in politics and it will be revealed later," Mishra told reporters after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat here.

He also alleged that Jain, health and PWD minister in the AAP government, told him that he had "settled a land deal of Kejriwal's relative". "Jain personally told me that he had settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore of Kejriwal's relative.

When I told Kejriwal, he said that it was a lie and asked me to have faith in him."

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the allegations of corruption levelled by Mishra did not merit a response. "He has been sacked due to poor performance." But, Mishra claimed that he was removed after he put pressure on party leaders over matters of "corruption"