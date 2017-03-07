DDCA defamation suit: Arun Jaitley cross-examined by Ram Jethmalani



Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after a hearing at the Delhi High Court. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Expelled BJP leader and jurist Ram Jethmalani yesterday cross-examined Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who has filed a Rs 10 crore civil defamation suit in the Delhi

High Court against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five AAP leaders for accusing him of financial bungling in DDCA.

Jethmalani, appearing on behalf of Kejriwal, fired 52 questions to Jaitley in his bid to prove that the lawsuit on defamation by the senior BJP leader was unfounded and should be dismissed.

However, 11 questions of the noted senior lawyer were disallowed by Joint Registrar Amit Kumar on the ground that some were matter of record and irrelevant to the case and others were questions of law and not fact and some could be argued during the hearing before the regular court.

The Finance Minister has already tendered evidence in support of his civil defamation suit against Kejriwal and five AAP leaders - Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai.