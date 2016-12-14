De'meme'tisation! These memes on currency switch will have you ROFL!

From Mahatma Gandhi suited up in purple to Narendra Modi ditching the bandhgala for a gown, here are some of the best memes on demonetisation that has the Internet ROFL

While the chaos surrounding the currency switch and demonetisation refuses to die down, the Internet has been providing enough comic relief. Let's look at what's got the web cracking!

From Mahatma Gandhi suited up in purple to Narendra Modi ditching the bandhgala for a gown, here are some of the best memes on demonetisation:

What an idea sirjee!

PM Modi’s battle against black money was supposed to be the most fearless and unprecedented swoop down on our country’s enemies since err... the Indo-China war. Turns out, the idea was great. But, if you want to know how it all actually panned out, these ‘Idea Vs Execution’ memes might help.

Please don’t forget me

And, even as we bid adieu to the old worthless Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, they continue to scream for attention. While one cries haplessly over its unexpected fate, the other is a bleak reminder of our frustrating times.

Now running at theatres near you

Even before Bollywood cashes in on the drive against black money and comes out with a film, All India Bakchod did fans the honour. We’ll let these new demonetisation-themed movie posters do the talking.

The name is Modi. Modi Antoinette.

So, the story goes that when Queen Marie Antoinette (1774 –91) was alerted that her people were starving due to widespread bread shortage in France, she, in her usual, unruffled demeanour, voiced out: “If they don’t have bread, let them eat cake.” Trolls imagined Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing the same. Little difference, really.

Mahatma Gandhi’s got a makeover

The father of the nation became the man of the moment when RBI decided to paint him purple. From getting the newest suit in town to his own Instagram filters, Modi’s demonetisation drive has given India’s freedom icon a cool facelift.

Beware! Mitron is coming

You know that time when Modi began his Mann Ki Baat radio show with ‘Mitron’. Those were the good days when his warm and friendly pet word was followed with heartwarming speeches on ‘beti bachao’ and what not. But, not after November 8. Nobody is ever going to fall for ‘mitron’ anymore. The Urban Dictionary explained why.