Police to close TVF sexual harassment case, but women say no one reached out

The MIDC police say they may not even call Arunabh Kumar to explain sexual harassment allegations, while alleged victims claim they haven't heard from the cops

Arunabh Kumar may get away without even a rap on the knuckles. The police say the case against the TVF founder, accused by 50 women of sexual harassment since March 12, is likely to be shut by the end of this week because no victim has come forward. But, six of the women have complained that the police hasn't even bothered to reach out to them.

An anonymous blogpost kicked up a storm in the entertainment startup bubble on March 12 and started a dialogue on sexual harassment of women in the workplace. The poster — under the pseudonym Indian Fowler, in a reference to techie Susan Fowler, who exposed the culture of sexual harassment and discrimination at ride hailing app firm Uber — made allegations of facing repeated sexual harassment at the workplace from Kumar over two years. That blog opened a Pandora's box. Many other women made similar allegations against Kumar, some anonymously. As of March 15, there were 50 complaints.

On March 16, noted criminal lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee filed a third party complaint against Kumar, forcing the Mumbai Police — which until then only implored victims to come forward — to file a case.



TVF boss Arunabh Kumar has been in the eye of a storm since March 12. File Pic

'Half-baked job'

But of the 50 complaints doing the rounds since March 15, none of them has materialised into a formal case so far.

The victims blame the police for this inaction; they say cops haven't reached out to them despite their social media posts creating a stir. On the condition of anonymity, six women have confirmed that no one from the police or any independent investigating body even bothered to check with them whether they'd want to file an FIR.

One of them tells mid-day, "I have heard that the investigation was to be suspended but I don't think the cops are serious about the matter. My post is still active on Facebook and has been quoted by several publications, but I haven't got a single call from the police. I am well aware that they want us to record a statement with them. But I find them extremely hostile and despite reassurances, I don't feel safe about it. However, they claim to be doing a thorough investigation. I should have been reached out to if they were doing their job well."

Another survivor echoes the sentiment. "The last time I wanted to pursue a case against TVF and Arunabh, I was misguided by my lawyer. I have been considering the possibility of waging a fight all over again, but the cops have crushed my spirit. I was in talks with a professional counsellor for the same recently, but what's the point? The police have done a half-baked job if they say their investigations are done. For us, it is revisiting a traumatic experience. We fear our identities being disclosed. Arunabh is a powerful man who will continue to have clout for a long time to come. In a small industry like ours, I wouldn't want to take on a Goliath like him. I would be happy to help in any way possible but the cops don't seem interested in finding us and talking to us. This apathy and lack of support is the reason why women in this country take sexual harassment at work lying low."

The online posts of former employees Reema Sengupta and Aayushi Aggarwal, among others, continue to be available online.

No victim, no case

Meanwhile, top police sources said at the MIDC police station, where Siddiquee's complaint was filed, will close the complaint by the end of this week. They levelled the blame at the victims' doors. "The case against Anurabh does not stand as none of the victim has come forward," reasoned a source. The police allegedly even doubt the veracity of the allegations.

A top Mumbai Police officer said Kumar will not even be summoned to the police station, despite senior inspector Sailesh Pasalvar claiming last week that the TVF boss had been called to record his statement. Sources, however, assure that if a victim turns up after the complaint is closed, an FIR would be filed immediately. One of the women who spoke to mid-day says the victims have decided to set up a group to collectively lodge a complaint. "It might look like the end, but we hope it's just the beginning."