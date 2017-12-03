'Dead' newborn case: Hospital licence may be cancelled, says Delhi health minister

A day after it was found that Max Hospital had "mistakenly" declared a newborn dead, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain on Saturday said that if the hospital continued with the negligence, the state would cancel their licence

A day after it was found that Max Hospital had "mistakenly" declared a newborn dead, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain on Saturday said that if the hospital continued with the negligence, the state would cancel their licence.



Protesters outside the hospital in New Delhi. Pic/ PTI

"As soon as we received the information, we started an inquiry into the matter. After the reports come, we will initiate a strict action. If they continued with this negligent behaviour, we may cancel their licence as well. The inquiry report will come within two days," he said. Jain added that the case would be sent to the Medical Council of India.

Earlier in the day, the family members of the newborn, who was allegedly declared dead along with his stillborn twin by the hospital, staged a sit-in protest outside the Shalimar Bagh hospital demanding a strict action against them.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here