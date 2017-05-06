Death for Nirbhaya's murderers: What happened in the courtroom

Calling the incident a 'brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack' on the victim, apex court upholds Delhi HC's judgment in the case



Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma Pic/PTI

The SC yesterday confirmed the death sentence awarded to four convicts in the sensational December 16, 2012, gang rape and murder case, eliciting applause in the court from the victim's relatives.

It said it had sent a "tsunami of shock" all over and was a "rarest of rare" case in which the most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack was carried out on the 23-year-old woman.

Upholding the Delhi HC judgment, it added that the convicts had treated the victim as an object of enjoyment, with the purpose of ravishing her.

Mukesh Singh (29), Pawan Gupta (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) will go to the gallows. One accused, Ram Singh, had committed suicide in Tihar Jail, while a convicted juvenile was sentenced to three years of punishment in a reform home.

The three-member bench noted every gory detail which the victim suffered. "It's a barbaric crime; it has shaken the society's conscience," Justice R Banumathi said, as the bench threw out an appeal on the defendants' behalf.