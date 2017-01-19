Death toll in botched Nigeria air strike soars to 70

A wounded child after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. Pic/AFP
Maidugiri: The death toll from a botched air strike on Boko Haram fighters in northeast Nigeria rose to 70 yesterday, as aid agencies indicated more could die without urgent treatment.
Nigeria called yesterday’s incident at a camp for displaced people in Rann a mistake and blamed the “fog of war”, sparking strong condemnation from aid agencies working in the crisis-hit region.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which lost six members of its Nigerian affiliate, said: “It is estimated that 70 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded.”
ICRC surgeon Laurent Singa, part of a team dispatched to Rann shortly after the bombing, described the conditions for post-operative care as “not adequate”.
“All the patients must be evacuated to (the Borno state capital) Maiduguri as soon as possible,” he added in a statement.
Nine patients were said to be in a critical condition and were evacuated to Maiduguri on Tuesday. Forty-six of the 90 that remain were said to be “severely injured”.
Blast kills 33 at Mali military camp
At least 33 people were killed yesterday when a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives near a military camp in Mali’s northern city of Gao. The camp was home to government soldiers and members of rival armed groups that patrol Mali’s restive desert north in line with a UN-brokered peace accord.
Photos: Parineeti Chopra's night out with friends in Bandra
Spotted: Kriti Sanon at spa in Juhu
'Look' how the Sheena Bora case has taken a toll on Indrani Mukerjea
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty's movie outing in Juhu
Birthday special: 14 Bollywood actors who made it big on TV
0 Comments