The death toll in the explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Odisha's Balasore district rose to 10 yesterday with four more persons succumbing to burn injuries, officials said. The massive explosion at the illegal firecracker factory at Bahabalpur had claimed the lives of six persons and left nine seriously injured on Wednesday night. The injured were shifted to Sriram Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack on Wednesday night, officials said. "Nine persons injured in the explosion were received at our hospital. Out of them, four persons with critical burn died during treatment," Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Prof (Dr) Shyama Kanungo said.



Five patients, who were critically injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital, Kanungo said. In the aftermath of the explosion at the illegal cracker manufacturing unit, Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma suspended Santosh Behera, the Inspector In-Charge of Bahabalapur marine police station, for dereliction of duty. The explosion took place on Wednesday evening when firecrackers were being made in the house at Bahabalpur.