Death toll in Pakistani oil tanker fire reaches 162

The death toll in the oil tanker fire in Pakistan's Punjab province has risen to 162, officials said on Wednesday.



Pakistani rescue workers gather beside the oil tanker which caught fire. Pic/AFP

Aamir Bukhari, director of Emergency at the Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, told Xinhua news agency that the death toll rose after four injured, including the driver of the oil tanker and two children succumbed to injuries at different hospitals in the province.

The official said the death toll might rise further as 18 out of 107 injured were in critical condition.

He said 125 unrecognisable bodies were buried on Tuesday evening.