Death toll reaches 7 as cyclone Ockhi intensifies

218 fishermen stranded in sea off the Kerala coast have been brought safely to the shore

As many as 218 fishermen from Kerala, stranded in the sea off the coast due to inclement weather conditions triggered by cyclone Ockhi, were brought safely to the shore on Friday, even as the death toll rose to seven in the state. Cyclone Ockhi, which in Bengali means 'eye', on Friday intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and moved to the Arabian Sea. It lay centered about 80 km north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.



A fisherman being taken to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after being rescued by defence personnel from the sea. Pic/PTI

Under its influence, heavy rains continued to lash coastal areas of the state, crippling normal life. On Thursday, four persons had lost their lives in rain-related incidents while three persons died on Friday, official sources said. Orders have been issued to evacuate people from low lying areas of various islands including Kalpeni, Minicoy, Kavratti, Agatti, Androth, Kadamath and Amini in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, they said.

