Death toll rises to 63 in Mexico earthquake



Local residents sit amidst damage caused by the earthquake

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico struck off the country's southern coast, toppling hundreds of buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into the streets in the middle of the night. At least 63 people were reported dead.



Soldiers stand guard near the Sensacion hotel, which collapsed with the powerful earthquake that struck Mexico. Pics/AFP

The quake was strong enough to cause buildings to sway violently in the capital city. The furious shaking created a second national emergency for Mexican agencies already bracing for Hurricane Katia on the other side of the country.

1.8mn No. of people affected