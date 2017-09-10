Death toll rises to 63 in Mexico earthquake

By Agencies | Mexico City | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Local residents sit amidst damage caused by the earthquake
Local residents sit amidst damage caused by the earthquake

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico struck off the country's southern coast, toppling hundreds of buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into the streets in the middle of the night. At least 63 people were reported dead.

Soldiers stand guard near the Sensacion hotel, which collapsed with the powerful earthquake that struck Mexico. Pics/AFP
Soldiers stand guard near the Sensacion hotel, which collapsed with the powerful earthquake that struck Mexico. Pics/AFP

The quake was strong enough to cause buildings to sway violently in the capital city. The furious shaking created a second national emergency for Mexican agencies already bracing for Hurricane Katia on the other side of the country.

1.8mn No. of people affected

Trending Video

Watch video: Bollywood Biggies attend Mukesh Ambani's grand Ganpati festivities

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply