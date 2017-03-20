E-paper

Death toll rises to 72 in Peru rains, flooding, mudslides

Posted 20-Mar-2017

Intense rains, overflowing rivers, mudslides and flooding in the country are the worst seen in two decades, Peruvian authorities have said, affecting more than half the nation, with colourful historic centre of the city of Trujillo among many, as the death toll since the beginning of the year hit 72. Pics/AFP

