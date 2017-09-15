Debabrata Mukherjee elected as the chairman for Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC)



Debabrata Mukherjee

Debabrata Mukherjee, vice-president (South West Asia region operations), Coca Cola, was unanimously elected as the chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2017-2018.

Mukherjee has more than 23 years of experience in strategic planning, sales and marketing operations.

Hormusji N Cama, publisher member on the council representing Mumbai Samachar was unanimously elected as the deputy chairman. Also on the council, a publisher member is Jagran Prakashan’s Shailesh Gupta.