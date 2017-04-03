Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Maharashtra

Ahmednagar: A 30-year-old debt-ridden farmer committed suicide in this western Maharashtra district, police said today.

Vinod Haribhau Pote, a resident of Dhotri village under Jamkhed tehsil, hanged himself from a tree in his farm yesterday, Navnath Naik, sub-inspector at local police station, told PTI.

According to Pote's relatives, he had taken loans from private moneylenders and was finding it difficult to repay them.

The agriculturist had been under stress for not able to repay the debt and this apparently drove him to take the extreme step, they said.

Details of the loans were not known.

No suicide note was found, police said, adding they are investigating the case.