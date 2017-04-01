Declare blackmoney if you paid tax and penalty by March 31



The blackmoney can be declared under PMGKY. File pic for representation



New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) yesterday said a black money declarant under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) scheme, will be allowed to file declaration under the stipulated Form 1 by April 10, if tax and penalty were paid by the deadline that ended yesterday.

"Considering the rush in banks during last days of financial year, which also happens to be the last date (March 31, 2017) of filing declaration under the scheme, CBDT has decided that if an assessee has made payment of tax, surcharge, penalty and deposit under the scheme, in the banks by the closing hours of March 31, 2017, he shall be allowed to file declaration in Form No 1 under the scheme by April 10, 2017," a CBDT notification said.