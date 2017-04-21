Mumbai: Decomposed body of businessman found hanging in his Oshiwara flat

Meera society in Oshiwara where Pawan Kuluvar was found hanging. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

A 39-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide in his flat in a Oshiwara high-rise. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kuluvar, hailing from Mangaluru. He stayed on the 13th floor in Meera housing society with family.

According to the Oshiwara police, they received a call around 7.30 pm yesterday from a resident of the society, saying a foul smell had been emanating from a flat in the building.

A police team went to the spot and broke open the door. Officers saw Kuluvar hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom. His body has been sent to Siddharth hospital for post-mortem.

"Only after we get the report, we will come to know the cause of death. Till then, we can't say anything," an officer said.

Kuluvar was into construction business. The police suspect that he may have hanged himself a couple of days ago as his body had partially decomposed by the time they got to it.