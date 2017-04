Rahul Gandhi



Bhiwandi: A magisterial court yesterday decided to frame charges against Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over his speech in Bhiwandi during LS polls where he had allegedly said that "The RSS people killed (Mahatma) Gandhi", filed against him by an RSS worker, on July 28.

The framing of charges by a court in a case paves the way for start of the trial. Rahul did not appear in the court and his lawyer filed an application for exemption.