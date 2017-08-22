Defence experts back Rajnath, hope peaceful settlement of Doklam issue



Rajnath

The defence experts on Tuesday hailed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on Doklam issue and said that China would soon realise that war is not an option and dialogue is the only medium to resolve the ongoing border standoff between the two countries. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday expressed hope that the Doklam issue will be resolved soon.

'The Home Minister said that he is hopeful that China will come to peaceful settlement of Doklam issue. We welcome it. If he got a positive signal from China then it is good thing for both the countries. Let us sit and resolve this issue and reduce the tension on the borders,' defence expert D.S. Dhillon told ANI. Another defence expert P.K. Saighal said that China will soon realize the importance of dialogue to sort out the Doklam issue.

'Our home minister has made a very categorical statement stating that we are hopeful that China will act in a matured manner and sooner or later realize that war is not an option and they will come down to the negotiation table to sort out the Doklam issue. He is very hopeful that sooner or later China will realize the importance of dialogue,' he told ANI.

The Home Minister on Monday said that he was hopeful that China will soon initiate a dialogue on the Doklam standoff. Addressing ITBP Pipping ceremony in New Delhi Singh said, "There is a deadlock in Doklam. I am hopeful that China will initiate dialogue soon and will make a positive move to resolve the dispute," the Home Minister said.

Both Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) have been engaged in a confrontational standoff at the Doklam tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan after Indian Army soldiers stopped PLA from constructing a road in the area. America has also registered its concern over the face-off, encouraging the two countries to resolve the issue diplomatically.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also said that they will continue to engage with China to find a mutually acceptable solution to the issue, asserting that peace and tranquility on the border is important.

India has increased the strength of its troops with an increased deployment on Sikkim-Arunachal border since the face off began on June 16. The increased deployment came after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj stated that both sides should first pull back their troops before any talks would take place and advocated a peaceful resolution of the border standoff. Meanwhile, China has been demanding immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam.