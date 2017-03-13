Defence Minister Parrikar steps down to be Goa CM



Manohar Parrikar

New Delhi: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday resigned to head a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa.

Official sources told IANS that Parrikar sent a faxed letter of resignation to the Prime Minister's Office ahead of the oath taking ceremony, which is likely on Tuesday.

Parrikar, who was on Sunday appointed by the BJP to head the new government, has claimed the support of 21 lawmakers in the 40-member Goa assembly. The BJP with 13 MLAs is supported by three legislators each of the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and two independent legislators.

In the just concluded polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, but not enough to form government.

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha has asked Parrikar to prove majority on the floor of the Goa Legislative Assembly 15 days after taking oath.