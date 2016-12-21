Defence seeks custody of Yasin Bhatkal in 2011 terror trial



Yasin Bhatkal

A day after a Hyderabad court awarded capital punishment to terror organisation Indian Mujahideen's co-founder Yasin Bhatkal in a blasts case, a defence lawyer in another terror attack case on Monday demanded that he be brought to Mumbai for trial.

”We prayed to the court to take his custody so that trial can be started,” said Sharif Sheikh, a lawyer in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case. Explosions at Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar and Dadar West here on July 13, 2011, had claimed 26 lives. According to police, Indian Mujahideen carried out these blasts, and Bhatkal played an important role in procuring the explosives. Special judge V V Patil is likely to pass an order on Sheikh's plea next month.

Yasin and eight others are facing trial under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. On Monday, the special NIA court in Hyderabad awarded death penalty to Bhatkal and four others in the case related to twin blasts in Dilsukhnagar on February 21, 2013, in which 18 people were killed.