Deferring applause



Devraj Sanyal

It's one thing to receive undiluted worship, it's another is to defer it with a gentle quip. When Devraj Sanyal, head honcho at Universal Music and one of showbiz's leading personalities, took to social media to shower praise on rocker and musician Vishal Dadlani, he could not be accused of damning with faint praise. "I've known this guy for 20 something years," he posted. "I've been fortunate to sing alongside his band with mine, I sit with him as a co-judge on #TheStage, I've been a bloody fan for years but more than anything .. @vishaldadlani! Is the real deal and there are a few of those going around these days," he wrote commending the musician for his stagecraft. "Here's to one of the best performers of our times," he wrote along with a picture of Dadlani channeling his inner Springsteen at a recent concert in Durban.



Vishal Dadlani

The chunky musician responded wittily with, 'Too kind man! You know I'm just getting some cardio in!'

Nice!



Anushka Jagtiani

Then we take LA

Everyone with musical talent dreams of making it as a rockstar, but how many actually follow their dreams? Mumbai girl Anushka Jagtiani, who has been celebrated for her vocal chords, and the punch with which she belts out evergreen hits, is currently in LA, the mecca of showbiz, and from all accounts, is kicking up a storm with her performances at clubs like the iconic Hotel Café, famous for showcasing artists who then went on to hit the big time.



Janis Joplin

Jagtiani hails from a family of musicians (both dad lawyer Harish and brother Shom are well-known rockers) who have jazzed up many a Mumbai event with their spirited singing. But the spunky lass who began her career as a news anchor appears to be taking her musical genes to another level by performing in the world's showbiz capital, with her singing and song writing offering. Last heard, she was being compared to Janis Joplin!



Manisha Koirala in action

A river runs through it

It takes courage to admit failure, but then actress and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala has been known to have that in spades. This week saw the Kathmandu-born star take to the Internet to share her concerns about the ambitious clean-up of the Bagmati river, one of Nepal's most important waterways, of which she has been named the goodwill ambassador.

"What if I fail to achieve some concrete results in the cleaning project of Mother Bagmati River?" she wrote. "When I was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador to Natural Disaster Fund, post the massive earthquake that my country faced, while I took my appointment seriously and held many high level meetings, I must admit the results were disappointing." She added, "So little was done, so little achieved, so little hopes revived. During Sajha Sawal, it became starkly clear we had failed the earthquake victims." This time around, Koirala is doubly determined to achieve her goals.

"Every day, I will hope and work for a better tomorrow with cleaner Bagmati and fresh air. We are all entitled to this dream. This must be delivered. We must not fail again."



Adi Godrej and Ratan Tata

Good surname tax?

And as the season of GST is upon us, every wit and wag worth their salt has come up with their own take on the newest tax reform that is sweeping the country.



Harsh Goenka

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, an avid tweeter, too, did not miss the opportunity. When asked on the micro-blogging site what GST stood for, his reply was prompt: In the industry, it stands for Godrej, Shangvi, and Tata, he said, alluding to his business peers Adi, Dilip, and Ratan.



Dilip Shanghvi

That he mentioned the three industry leaders distinguished for their rectitude and high moral values could be interpreted as boding well for the act.



Bina Sarkar and Rafique Ellias

Celebrating Gallerie

This month will mark the 20th anniversary of Gallerie Magazine, the stunning and avant garde title published by the husband and wife team of Bina and Rafique Ellias. Hosted at and in partnership with the newly restored Royal Opera House, the occasion will witness the launch of a double issue dedicated to the elusive yet possible idea of hope and peace as described by the Ellias', who together and separately through poems, pictures and other projects, and have dedicated their lives to these causes. As successful advertising veterans, the couple, who had spent their initial years in Japan, turned their attention and resources to the arts and Gallerie. Their labour of love had carved out for itself a niche but significant readership, underserviced ever since Marg had ceased to stimulate creative dialogue in the arts.



Yuki Ellias

What's more, the occasion will also see actress Yuki, the couple's daughter, perform in the play headed for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 'Elephant in the Room'.

She says, he says

So, who is this young and high-profile mobile business heiress who's been seen painting the town red in the company of the son of a yesteryear star? The two have been spotted together recently at numerous Bandra bars and restaurants, but things may not be going according to her plans for further engagement. According to sources, the Bolly brat was overheard on a boys' night, complaining that he was being pursued by the lady in question, and that he had only agreed to meet her as a friend and she had taken it as a sign of more and had started stalking him.

Oh dear…