Defiant Vijay Mallya says he attend all of India's Champions Trophy matches

After being seen at India-Pakistan match and also Virat Kohli's charity ball, absconding businessman Vijay Mallya says he intends to attend all Champions matches featuring India to cheer the team on

Vijay Mallya



New Delhi: After being spotted attending the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Sunday, absconding businessman Vijay Mallya has said he intends to attend all the games to cheer the India team.

"Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team," Mallya tweeted.

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

Currently out on bail, the liquor baron was spotted in VIP stand enjoying the match at Edgbaston.

The fugitive businessman on Monday also landed up at a 'charity dinner' organised by Virat Kohli's foundation but the national cricket team including the skipper maintained a safe distance from him. In fact, Mallya's presence forced the Indian team to leave early in order to avoid any controversy.

Incidentally, Mallya used to own Royal Challengers Bangalore, an IPL franchise which is captained by Kohli.

A BCCI source present at the event confirmed that Kohli and the Indian team were "uncomfortable" due to Mallya's presence.

"Look, Virat or his foundation never invited Mallya at the function. But normally what happens at the charity dinner is that someone who has bought a table is entitled to invite his guests. Similarly, someone who bought a table must have invited him," a top BCCI source present at the function said.

ALSO READ: Vijay Mallya pokes fun at 'Indian media hype' over his arrest

"The Indian team wasn't comfortable and they maintained a dignified distance from Mallya. Mallya's presence is one of the reason that team left early. The players were very uncomfortable. It was an unavoidable situation as one couldn't have possibly asked him to leave," the source said.

The 61-year-old was arrested by the British authorities in April on India’s extradition request in connection with a Rs 900-crore loan default case of IDBI Bank being probed by the CBI. He was released on bail within hours by a London court.

ALSO READ: Vijay Mallya says government holding him guilty without fair trial

Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore, including interest to various banks, had fled India on March 2 last year.

The CBI has two cases against him -- one related to the IDBI Bank case and the other related to a loan default of over R6,000 crore filed on the basis of a complaint from a State Bank of India-led consortium.

ALSO READ: Vijay Mallya and 9 other 'wanted' Indians who are living abroad in luxury



(With Agency Inputs)