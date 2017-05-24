Degree row: HC seeks judicial records of Smriti Irani case



Smriti Irani

The Delhi High Court yesterday summoned the judicial records of a case in which a trial court had dismissed a plea against Textiles Minister Smriti Irani alleging that she had misrepresented about her educational qualifications before the Election Commission.

Justice S P Garg called for records of the trial court, which in October last year had dismissed a complaint against Irani. It directed that records be produced before it on the next date of hearing, on September 13. It issued the direction on a plea of freelance writer Ahmer Khan, challenging the trial court's decision last year by which his complaint was dismissed, holding that it was filed to "needlessly harass" Irani, as she was a union minister.