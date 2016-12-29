Delays, cancellations on flights in India affected over 1 lakh passengers in the last 11 months



The two runway incidents in Goa and Delhi on Tuesday weren’t the only ones that left passengers fuming. Turbulence on the tarmac and off it has been the mantra for the aviation sector this year. Just the cancellations and delays of flights have affected over 24,000 passengers in the last 11 months alone, according to data accessed by mid-day.

This year between January to November, 24,201 passengers have been affected by flights getting cancelled, a number which in 2015 stood at 8,524, while in 2014 it stood at 9,007.

Similarly in 2016, delays have distressed 83,260 passengers compared to 63,527 passengers in 2015 and 34,201 passengers in 2014.

Rise in passengers

However, the only upside seems to be the rise in the number of passengers. Over the last 11 months, the number of passengers using the airlines has surged drastically, compared to the same period in previous years.

Until November this year, all airlines have together carried 903 lakh passengers. These figures stood at 609 lakh in 2014.

As per the statistics maintained by the airport authorities, cumulatively, problems with flights and their schedule is the topmost reason for complaints from the passengers. This year, 32 per cent of people complained about it, compared to 20.9 percent in 2015.

Sources said that most of the times, it is the weather that causes delays and at other times, technical and operational reasons too are responsible, which ultimately leaves passengers fuming.

Tech troubles

The technical troubles recorded by the airlines too have seen a rise over the last three years. This year, the airlines had 11.4 per cent of technical glitches leading to delays and cancellations, a number which stood at 6.6 per cent in 2014, thus making evident about the poor maintenance practices followed by airlines. All this has been leading to cancellation of flights and delays in their schedule.