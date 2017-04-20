E-paper

Delhi: One killed, three injured after Class XII student runs over people with his car

New Delhi: One person was killed while three others were injured when they were hit by a car allegedly being driven by a Class XII student in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area this morning.

The accident happened at 5.45 AM. The car had three occupants- all Class XII students - of a top Delhi school, said a senior police officer.

While two of the occupants managed to flee, the driver was apprehended by police.

The injured and the deceased persons are yet to be identified. The driver has been sent for medical examination to determine whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

