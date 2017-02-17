Delhi: Dead rat in midday meal leaves 9 students ill



Pic/YouTube

New Delhi: Nine students of a government school in the city were taken ill yesterday after consuming midday meal which allegedly had a dead rat in it.

The meal was served at Government Boys' Senior Secondary School in Deoli area, and students were rushed to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the students at the hospital.

"A rat has been found in midday meal in a government school. Nine students were rushed to hospital. I have spoken to doctors and the children are fine," Sisodia said in a tweet.

"An FIR is also being lodged and from tomorrow our officers will monitor cooking of food in the kitchen," he added. Police officials when contacted said they are aware of the issue but no formal complaint has been received yet. Meanwhile, school authorities have filed a complaint in this regard, police officials said.

"Today a PCR (police control room) call was received informing that nine children of GBSSS fell ill after consuming mid-day meal.

"The children were taken to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in Malviya Nagar. All the children are out of danger. School authorities are giving complaint in this regard," said a senior police officer.