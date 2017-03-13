Delhi: Drunk man rams BMW into cab, auto; injures four

New Delhi: In the third accident in a week involving a luxury car, a BMW allegedly driven by an inebriated man rammed into an Uber cab and an auto, injuring four persons in south Delhi's RK Puram area on Sunday.

Police said that the incident was reported on Major Somnath Sharma Marg in sector 9 at 8:30 AM, when a BMW car travelling on the wrong side of the road allegedly rammed in a Swift Dzire car and then an auto. The vehicle only stopped after breaking the boundary wall of a residential area.

"The driver of the car has been arrested and it is suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol. A liquor bottle has been recovered from his car," said a senior police officer.

The driver of the silver-coloured BMW, Rajat Prabhakar, is a resident of Karol Bagh and was allegedly inebriated at the time of the accident, he said. The Swift Dzire car was a cab driven by Pradeep (35). He was dropping a married couple, Munni Dutta (28) and her husband Bitoo Pal (32), to the airport.

They are both critically injured and doctors had not declared them stable till evening. Police said that the couple belongs to Assam and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS trauma centre, along with others who were injured in the accident.

The autorickshaw was parked on the side and the driver Ram Chander (60) was inside. "The driver of the BMW was coming from the wrong side and had a head on collision with the cab and auto," said the officer.

Police said they have informed family members of the couple, both of whom work at private companies in Noida. Chander's wife Ramvati said that her husband had been driving auto since the last 40 years but had never had an accident until Sunday.

The auto driver was reading a newspaper in the auto when the BMW hit his vehicle. The accused helps his father in their business. Last week, a Mercedes had killed a teen biker in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, following which two men were arrested.

In another incident, a 50-year-old labourer was injured in south Delhi's Moti Bagh area when he was hit by a Mercedes car.