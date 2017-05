Representation pic

One person was allegedly hit with a stone by two men following a quarrel over money in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area today, police said.

Zairul Islam had lent Rs 500 to one Jitendra. When Islam demanded his money back, Jitendra and his friend Anil hit him with a stone, police said.

Based on the statement of Nirasha Ali, Islam's friend, who was present on the spot, a case has been registered. Jitendra and Anil have been arrested.