Delhi: Oil tanker overturns near Moolchand underpass causing petrol spillage, two injured

Representational picture
An oil tanker overturned near the Moolchand underpass here early on Tuesday, injuring two persons and blocking the arterial Ring Road causing massive traffic jam in the area.
Police cordoned off the area as petrol spilled on the road.
The driver and the helper of the tanker were injured and admitted to a hospital, police said.
The national capital reeled under traffic jams this morning due to waterlogging on major roads.
Traffic movement on Ring Road, MG Road, ISBT Road was affected due to incessant rains.
