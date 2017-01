Wanted criminal Qasim, who had a bounty of Rs. 50,000 on his head, was nabbed by the police last night in Delhi’s Okhla area.

According to an ANI report, acting on a tip off, cops cornered the accused near Modi Mill flyover in Okhla area where an encounter between the two began.

After several rounds of fire exchanged, the police managed to overpower Qasim. Two pistols and a bike were recovered from the accused.

The police are now investigating the matter, ANI further reported.