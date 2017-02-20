Delhi: Youth held for acid attack on man, two daughters

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a youth for throwing acid at a man and his two minor daughters after he prevented the accused from consuming alcohol near his residence, police said on Sunday.

The victims were admitted to Sehgal Neo Hospital at Paschim Vihar with 10-30 per cent burn injuries from the chemical.

The accused, identified as Rago Mukhiya, 26, a native of Bihar, was arrested from his rented accommodation in Khayla village, police said.

The cops said the incident took place on Saturday night in west Delhi when the victims, Deepak, 38, and his two daughters -- aged 14 and 11 years -- were getting ready to attend a marriage function.

Deepak, who is a resident of Vishnu Garden in Uttam Nagar, had asked the accused to go away from his residence's gate after finding him consuming alcohol there.

"Mukhiya misbehaved and manhandled Deepak. When some neighbours rushed to the spot, he ran away. Deepak and his daughters again got busy in getting ready. Within 15 minutes, Mukhiya again came and threw some chemical on Deepak and his daughters and fled," Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Kumar said.

"More than 200 persons were interrogated by police teams to locate the accused. When one of the teams reached Khayla village, Mukhiya tried to hide himself under a blanket, but he was identified by Deepak," Kumar said.

Deepak's daughters are students of Class VIII and III.

"During the investigation, it seemed that the accused youth was from labour class. So, immediately the entire area was cordoned off with special eye on the labour class people. Tenants and servants of the area were interrogated and CCTV footage was examined," the officer said.

"On sustain interrogation, Mukhiya confessed to his crime and said that he did it under the influence of alcohol. He had brought the chemical from a steel/nickel buffing factory where he was working," he Kumar added.