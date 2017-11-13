Delhi air pollution level shoots up after brief let-up

Pollution levels skyrocketed by the hour in Delhi yesterday, turning the air quality hazardous, which agencies consider unfit for inhalation even by healthier people. The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management, which had briefly fallen below emergency levels on Saturday, recorded PM2.5 and PM10 concentration at 478 and 713 micrograms per cubic metre by afternoon.



A traffic policeman wearing mask controls traffic at India Gate amid smog and air pollution that reached high levels, in New Delhi on Sunday. PIC/PTI

The corresponding 24-hour safe standards are 60 and 100. Visibility came down below 100 metres at many places. The air quality index of the CPCB had a score of 460, as against yesterday's 403. The most dominant pollutants were PM 2.5 and CO, according to the CPCB air bulletin.

Discourage roadside parking

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government and municipal corporations to ensure availability of appropriate parking facilities for cars and discourage road-side parking. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar slammed authorities for not complying with its earlier orders to decongest traffic. The green panel said that if new cars are being registered then they must be given proper parking spaces.