Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's house attacked, 2 arrested

Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the attack on Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's house.

The arrested include Jay Kumar, 38, and his brother Jaswant Singh, 33.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.15 a.m. following a car accident in which one of Tiwari's staff-member was involved.

After a heated exchange, occupants of the other vehicle forcibly entered Tiwari's North Avenue residence and thrashed his cook and personal staff.

The police officials said that the attackers were also from the same neighbourhood and they had called in some of their friends to aid in their attack.

"We have arrested two persons and a case has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma told IANS.

The sections include trespassing, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and acts of common intent.

The officer also said that there was no political angle in the incident.

"Eight to 10 persons attacked my 159, North Avenue residence," Tiwari tweeted.

According to the police, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who represents the northeast constituency of Delhi, was not present at his home at the time of the attack.

Tiwari's personal staff, who was injured in the incident, Abhinav Mishra told IANS: "I came out after hearing the cook's cry. He was being beaten up by four to five men. And when I intervened they also thrashed me."