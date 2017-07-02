Delhi court acquits man falsely convicted of raping a minor



Representational Image

A Delhi court has acquitted a man of the charges of raping a 12-year-old girl after she said she made false allegations at the instance of her aunt.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Garg granted the relief to the South-West Delhi resident, noting that though the prosecution of the accused had been launched on the statement of the girl, she did not support the case of the police during the course of trial.

The case was filed in July 2014 on the girl's allegation that the accused, a neighbour, had raped her several times over a few months. Thereafter, the accused was arrested. Before the court, however, the girl resiled from her statement made to the police and denied the allegations made against the man.

The girl, however, later told the court that she had implicated the accused in the case at the instance of her aunt, who used to reside in the neighbourhood and with whom the accused had a quarrel two days before the lodging of the FIR.

The court also noted that girl's medical examination did not suggest any kind of sexual assault.

The accused had, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. "For the failure of the complainant/child victim to support the case of the prosecution, it is evident that the prosecution has miserably failed to bring home the guilt of the accused," the court said.