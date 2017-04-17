Delhi crime: 60-year-old man rapes 21-year-old woman mentally unstable woman



Representational picture



New Delhi: A 21-year-old mentally unstable woman was allegedly confined and raped in a cycle repair shop by a 60-year-old man near the Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara, police said on Monday. The accused, who owns the shop in the victim's neighbourhood, has been arrested, said a senior police officer.



The woman was alone at home at the time of the incident yesterday as her parents had left for work. Her siblings were also not home. The accused lured her to his cycle repair shop on the pretext of giving her company, where he allegedly confined her and forced himself upon her, said the officer. When the victim tried to resist, the accused threatened her with dire consequences, he added. Meanwhile, the victim's mother, who works as a domestic help, reached home to find her daughter missing. She asked the neighbours if they had seen her. The neighbours told her that they had seen her daughter with the accused.



Subsequently, the victim's mother, along with the neighbours, went to the cycle repair shop but despite repeated knocks, there was no response. Sensing something amiss, they barged into the shop and saw the accused with the victim, who was visibly scared, said the officer. The accused was thrashed by the locals before being handed over to the police. He has been sent to judicial custody, he added. The victim underwent a medical examination which confirmed rape. She is currently undergoing counselling.