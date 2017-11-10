Delhi: Four lakh old four-wheelers will be seized in NCR

Around four lakh old four-wheelers will be seized in the National Capital Region, said the Transport Department on Friday.The decision has been taken after the tough stance of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over pollution.

According to the department, 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles will be seized in the NCR districts. Apart from it, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has also issued strict instructions to a dozen departments to reduce pollution in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 17, The Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority on banned diesel generators in Delhi, barring those used in metros and hospitals.The decision came in the wake of degrading air quality in the national capital, which entered into the 'Red Zone'.

The Supreme Court had also banned the sale of firecrackers during the Diwali to contain pollution levels in the national capital.Prior to this, the government had issued prohibitory orders on stubble burning, as it had become a major concern for authorities, resulting in air pollution as well as a reduction in soil fertility.

Following the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), state governments and district administration tightened strictures against stubble burning and booked charges against farmers, who are not following orders.