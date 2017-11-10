Delhi government bans construction, industrial activities, entry of trucks to curb pollution

In an attempt to curb the pollution, the National Green Tribunal has banned construction and industrial activities and entry of trucks into the city

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming pollution situation in the city, the state government announced yesterday.

Auto rickshaw driver Sanjay can only use a handkerchief to protect himself from the smog, but holds a placard on the pollution in Delhi. PIC/AFP

The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

"The exemptions will be similar as last year and there is no need for people to panic," he told reporters.



The Delhi government has directed DTC to hire 500 buses from private contractors to tackle the rush of commuters during the odd-even implementation week.

"I have called a meeting with representatives of Ola and Uber tomorrow to ensure that there is no surge pricing during the odd-even," Gahlot said.

CNG vehicles will be exempt but will need to have stickers in place. These will be available at 22 IGL stations across Delhi from 2 pm today.

Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

The National Green Tribunal also banned construction and industrial activities and entry of trucks into the city. The apex pollution regulator recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 486 on a scale of 500 for the day in the national capital. AQI of neighbouring Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon were also in the emergency category.

The Delhi High Court asked the government to consider the option of "cloud seeding" to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step to bring down the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere.

The NHRC has sent notices to the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in view of "life-threatening" pollution levels here and in the NCR.