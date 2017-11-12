Delhi government calls off odd-even scheme

The Delhi government on Saturday called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from Monday, after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the withdra­wal of exemptions under it, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.



RPF jawans use fire fighting equipment to sprinkle water on trees to remove dust at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

He said the state is not ready "to compromise with the safety of women" after the NGT order­ed that there should be no exemption to anyone, except emergency vehicles. "Two conditions of NGT that two wheelers and women cannot be ex­e­mpted make it difficult to implement odd-even as we do not have adequate buses. Also we can't compromise with the safety of women. At the moment we are calling it off. We will file a review application in NGT on Monday," Gahlot said. The Delhi government had earlier announced implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 13-17.