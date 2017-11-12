Delhi government calls off odd-even scheme
The Delhi government on Saturday called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from Monday, after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the withdrawal of exemptions under it, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.
RPF jawans use fire fighting equipment to sprinkle water on trees to remove dust at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, on Saturday. Pic/PTI
He said the state is not ready "to compromise with the safety of women" after the NGT ordered that there should be no exemption to anyone, except emergency vehicles. "Two conditions of NGT that two wheelers and women cannot be exempted make it difficult to implement odd-even as we do not have adequate buses. Also we can't compromise with the safety of women. At the moment we are calling it off. We will file a review application in NGT on Monday," Gahlot said. The Delhi government had earlier announced implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 13-17.
Trending video
United Airlines won't fly to Delhi
US-based passenger carrier United Airlines has temporarily suspended its Newark-New Delhi flights due to poor air quality concerns in the Capital. The airline has offered "waiver policies" to passengers travelling "to, from or through" Delhi.