New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to ban the "entry or stay" of outsiders on their campuses to ensure safety of students.

The order comes amid rising concern over the safety of students in schools following the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurgaon school and the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl by a school peon in Delhi.

No outsider or unidentified person will be allowed on the school premises for "stay purpose" during the daytime or at night, a communication sent to schools read.

School authorities have been asked to cross-check that "no illegal occupancy is taking place in their school/office premises".

They have been directed to properly check "all almirahs, shelves in classrooms and locked rooms"l.

Schools have also been asked to conduct police verification of all the outsourced staff, including security

guards, sanitation workers and data entry operators.

During a midnight raid led by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at an East Delhi MCD school, it was found the school guard had been renting out classrooms at night.