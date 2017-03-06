Delhi hit-and-run: 17-year-old dies as speeding Mercedes rams into scooty



The damaged scooty after the accident

In yet another hit-and-run case in Delhi, a speeding Mercedes rammed into a scooty, killing a 17-year-old rider on the spot.

According to a report in ANI, The accident happened at around 11 pm in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Atul Arora, who is said to be a student of class 11.

The report further added that the accused Mercedes driver is said to have fled from the spot after committing the crime.

Media reports further revealed that a manhunt has been launched for the accused. The CCTV cameras in the nearby area are being scanned for clues.

According to initial investigations, speeding was the cause of the accident.