Delhi hit-and-run: Speeding BMW rams into cab, killing driver

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 4 hours


In yet another hit-and-run case in Delhi, a speeding BMW rammed into a cab, killing its driver on the spot. According to reports, the incident took place near New Delhi's IIT on Sunday night.

The driver of BMW was speeding away, and lost control of the vehicle, as a result of which, he ended up hitting the private cab.

The deceased has been identified as Nazarul, a native of West Bengal. The accused BMW driver is said to have fled from the spot after the accident.

Cops informed the media that both cars were to heading to Vasant Vihar from Kalkaji.

