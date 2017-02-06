Delhi man uses fake Aadhaar card to dupe Mumbai businessman of Rs 2.49 lakh

A 40-year-old businessman from Mumbai was duped of Rs 2.49 lakh as a Delhi-based racketeer accessed his bank account, after getting his address and contact number changed to Delhi using a fake Aadhaar card.

According to a report in Times of India, the cyber crime cell of Mumbai Police nabbed 38-year-old Amit Saran after zeroing in on him with the aid of CCTV footage from shops in Delhi. Saran attempted to use the money transferred from the businessman's account on January 18-19. Cops are investigating how Saran, a real estate agent, managed to get the contact details of the bank account holder changed.

The report added that the duped businessman did not get any alert about the transactions, and came to know of the fraud on January 20 when he checked his account. The investigation team zeroed in on Saran by analysing transfer of funds to an e-wallet and shopping at some shops.

Through the CCTV footage from shops, they tracked down Saran, on the basis of the T-shirts he was wearing. The cyber police then freeze the funds. Investigators told the paper that it took around 10 days for Saran to get the businessman’s account details changed. "He transferred funds to some bank account and several e-wallets. This is a new method of fraud wherein bank customer's bank details are used. More persons are involved in the fraud," an investigator told the paper.

The report further added that Saran used the money pay mobile phone bill and for online shopping, and that cops have seized more than Rs 85,000 transferred to e-wallets. "We suspect the role of bank employees. The customer data seems to have been leaked by someone in the bank as the accused was aware of the money available in the victim's account," the investigator further told the paper.

The report stated that Saran has been booked under the IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and under IT Act sections 66 (C) (identity theft) and 66 (D) (cheating by personation).